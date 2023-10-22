Alex Cowes, 24, marked the occasion by visiting Fulford School, where he suffered a cardiac arrest during a PE lesson in 2015 and was saved by school staff who performed CPR and used the on-site defibrillator.

Alex, who was 15 at the time, was taking part in an indoor cricket lesson when he collapsed. His PE teacher Kat Fairbairn immediately raised the alarm and Shona Jagger, head of girls’ PE, who still works at the school and Erica Melsom, the school’s medical officer, started CPR. First aider Sue Igoe and member of the administration team used the defibrillator to shock his heart into a regular rhythm. Alex was sitting up and talking when the ambulance arrived.

Thanks to their actions, Alex was able to return to school just weeks later to complete 14 GCSE exams, the first of which he sat just four days after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest to continuously monitor his heartbeat.

Fifteen-year-old Alex pictured with his life-savers in 2015 (Image: Supplied)

He stayed at Fulford School to complete his A-Levels and then joined Eurofins in York where he did a digital marketing apprenticeship. He has stayed with the company doing project management and enjoys playing six-a-side football, golf and running.

Alex, who lives in York, said: “My cardiac arrest happened when I was so young, I had no choice but to carry on and didn’t really think about it too much, but as I grew up it did start to impact the way I went about things. I am still a positive person and if there is something I want to do, I go for it.

“Now I am older with a greater sense of responsibility, I appreciate that in that moment, the staff at the school were completely focused on one thing which was saving my life. I have such a massive appreciation for the way everyone reacted that day, I will never forget them, they are a part of who I am.

Alex visited Fulford School to mark Restart a Heart Day (Image: Supplied)

“I loved going to the school on Restart a Heart Day, seeing the students learn CPR and being reunited with some of the staff who were involved in saving my life that day.”

Alex’s story inspired Yorkshire Ambulance Service to continue with the annual mass CPR training at the region’s secondary schools on Restart a Heart Day which celebrated its 10th anniversary on Monday October 16, having taught CPR to 202,529 youngsters during 881 school visits thanks to off-duty ambulance staff and volunteers giving 33,613 hours over the last 10 years.

Jason Carlyon, community engagement manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service and founder of the event in Yorkshire, said: "Alex’s story inspired us to make the campaign an annual event, so it is a real privilege to have him with us at Fulford School as we celebrate our 10th anniversary and reflect on the many lives which have been saved."