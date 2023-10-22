Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for eight million people across 3.9 million homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said it has now helped all customers impacted by the storm.

Following major incident management plans, the team were prepared and responded quickly to restore power. Managing 5,400 calls into their contact centre, Northern Powergrid colleagues provided support to customers impacted by the storm and proactively contacted more than 2,000 priority service customers.

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations said: “Storm Babet proved challenging, but our teams were ready and prepared to respond, restoring power to more than 55,000 customers – working throughout the night and during severe weather conditions.

“Our key priorities were to get our customers’ power back on as quickly and safely as possible and to ensure anyone who was vulnerable, or needed extra help during a power cut, were prioritised and supported.”

Storm Babet battered many areas across the UK (Image: Supplied)

Declared a named storm on Monday October 16, Storm Babet battered many areas across the UK including Scotland and the North East coast, bringing with it high winds, heavy rain and a heightened flood risk affecting areas across our region.

Louise Lowes, Northern Powergrid's head of customer service, said: "Storm Babet had potential to cause damage across our network and we were prepared and took a proactive approach to communicating with customers from the outset.



“Our contact centre experienced higher than usual call volumes, but kept our customers up-to-date, proactively contacting those who might need extra help or support.

“I’d like to thank all the teams for working together and delivering a 10/10 service for our customers, which was demonstrated in the fantastic feedback from customers for a job well done.”

If you have been impacted by a power cut, report it on the Northern Powergrid website or call the free power cut number - 105.

Customers can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available 9am - 5pm, Monday to Friday.