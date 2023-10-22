North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at around 1.20pm on Saturday (October 21) on the A629 Western Bypass. It involved a dark red Vauxhall Grandland that was travelling south on the bypass in the direction of Keighley from the Gargrave Road roundabout.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The vehicle left the carriageway, collided with the bridge barrier and landed near to the canal on Broughton Road.

"Sadly the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s from West Yorkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The female passenger, also in her 70s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Their next of kin have been informed."

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact TC 123 Geri Tunney at North Yorkshire Police, either via 101 or email geri.tunney@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Quote reference number 12230200190 when passing on any information.