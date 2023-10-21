Tadcaster Bridge was closed yesterday as levels in the River Wharfe increased after the heavy rainfall during the storm. The bridge was closed in both directions.

Other closures elsewhere in North Yorkshire included Marine Drive in Scarborough, the A684 at Morton-on-Swale, Langton Bridge in Great Langton, B1410 The Carrs from Sleights to Ruswarp, Bar Street in Scarborough, Smay Lane in Robin Hood's Bay and Moor Lane in Leyburn.

As reported by The Press, York has also been hit with flooding after the storm. Read the full story on this here.