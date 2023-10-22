TWO charities have joined forced to launch a new Wellbeing Choir in the city to help keep spirits high.
The choir, created by York Against Cancer and Breast Friends, is located at The Leveson Centre.
Sessions are held every Tuesday morning at 10.30am, where the group invite anyone whose life has been touched by any type of cancer, directly or through a loved one, to come together for a musical experience.
Nicola Betts, the leader of the Wellbeing Choir, said: "I feel truly honoured to lead this choir in such a stunning venue. Everyone is welcome to join us.
"Don't let doubts about your singing abilities hold you back; it's all about having a good time with others who can relate to your experience. Please help us spread the word."
More than 20 people attended the choir's first session. The choir is free to attend.
Victoria Edwards, assistant manager at The Leveson Centre, said their first session "blew them away".
