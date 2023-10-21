The airport has said it plans to reopen at 2pm today (October 21) after heavy winds forced the TUI plane to skid off a runway on Friday (October 20), causing the airport to close.

The airport said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “Yesterday Tui flight BY3551 operating from Corfu to Leeds Bradford suffered a runway excursion upon landing.

“All 195 passengers and crew on board disembarked safely with no reported injuries.

“The airport remains closed. We are working hard to reopen at 2pm today, please do not travel to the terminal before this time.

“We will continue to post regular updates as this is subject to change. We are working collaboratively to resolve this situation and return services safely and as quickly as possible.

Emergency services on the scene at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday (October 20) (Image: Supplied)

“We strongly advise passengers to contact their airline to check the status of their flight.”

TUI customers who were due to travel from Leeds Bradford Airport on Saturday are being directed to Manchester Airport.

A TUI UK&I Spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to all those impacted by the ongoing closure of Leeds Bradford Airport following an incident that took place shortly after landing on TOM3551 on Friday October 20.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and can confirm there were no reported injuries, with all passengers disembarking the aircraft via the steps.

“TUI customers due to travel on their holiday today will depart from Manchester Airport and have been contacted directly by our customer service team.

“TUI Airways is assisting the AAIB with their investigation and working hard to support the reopening of Leeds Bradford Airport.”