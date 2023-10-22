Following the reports in Brough between July and October, Jonathan Cox, 36, of York Road in Selby, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure and outraging public decency.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Hull Magistrates court today on Friday (October 20), Humberside Police officers have confirmed.

If anyone has any further information that may assist with the Humberside Police enquiries, contact officers on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 9 of 17 October.