CUSTOMERS are being advised not to travel today as severe weather is continuing to cause major disruption to services across a York-based rail firm's route.
Due to ongoing flooding of the LNER route between Doncaster and Wakefield, speed restrictions in Scotland and trains and crews being out of position following yesterday’s extensive disruption, an extremely limited service is in operation and services may be subject to short-notice cancellation.
There are no LNER services operating north of Edinburgh. Due to road closures, rail replacement is not available. Other train operators are also subject to disruption.
Customers are being advised to defer travel. Tickets will be valid for travel between Monday October 23 and Friday October 27, 2023 or fee free refunds will be possible from the original point of purchase.
The latest information and further details can be found on the LNER website and on social media channels.
Customers are advised to check for the latest updates before their planned journey.
