North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were called to separate scenes in Cattal and on the A684 at Morton on Swale in the early hours of this morning.

The crews from Acomb and Knaresborough responded to reports of two males trapped in a car in rising flood water in Cattal Moor Lane, Cattal at around 2.15am today (October 21).

A fire service spokesperson said: "The crews assisted both males safely out of the flood water using water rescue equipment and left them in the hands of paramedics to be checked over."

Meanwhile, the crews from Northallerton, Bedale and Richmond responded to reports of four females trapped in a car in flood water on the A684 at Morton on Swale at around 2.40am this morning.

The fire service spokesperson added: "The crews assisted all four occupants out of floodwater using water rescue equipment. An ambulance crew were also in attendance."