Flooding is expected at riverside properties after the storm hit the city yesterday (October 20). Warning have also been issued in St George's Field carpark, Rowntree Park and Queen's Staith in South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place.

The flood water has already reached properties in King's Staith and riverside areas through the city from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

The Ouse has already broken its banks this morning (October 21) (Image: Ed Horner)

City of York Council said it has closed St George’s Field, Esplande and Rowntree Car Parks based on forecasts for the river levels over the weekend. Councillors have also opted to close Rowntree Park.

Levels rose through the night and hit just over three metres at 9.30am this morning (October 21), according to the York Viking Recorder. The Ouse is expected to peak at 3.6m at around 3.30am tomorrow morning (October 22).

The flood gates are now closed throughout the city.

The river is expected to peak at around 3.6m in the early hours of Sunday (October 22) (Image: Ed Horner)

York-based rail firm LNER has issued another 'do not travel' warning to customers today as the storm's severe weather is causing major disruption to its train services.

The line between Doncaster and Leeds is blocked due to flooding and there are no LNER services operating north of Edinburgh towards Aberdeen or Inverness in either direction.