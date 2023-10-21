The operation, involving North Yorkshire Police, was run in the Clifton Moor area between 8.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday (October 18) and resulted in 24 vehicles being stopped with assistance from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

These included two businesses regarding their waste disposal arrangements. Advice was given to ensure they are operating lawfully, but there was no cause to serve enforcement notices at this time.

North Yorkshire Police officers said no issues were identified with the licensed private hire and hackney carriage taxis that were stopped.

While there were no obvious signs of modern slavery detected on this occasion, representatives from the Hope for Justice anti-slavery charity had some positive interactions with one potential follow-up.

Meanwhile, the DVSA’s results from the operation included five immediate prohibitions of unroadworthy vehicles including defective tyres, brakes and lights.

North Yorkshire Police reported two drivers for having untaxed vehicles, an uninsured vehicle, a driver without a licence and two vehicles that were overweight.

The operation was held to root out modern slavery in York (Image: Newsquest)

They also detained the driver of a pick-up truck, a 38-year-old man from Blyth, Northumberland, who subject to an arrest warrant for failing to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on July 24, 2023 in relation to driving and offensive weapon charges.

Traffic constable Alison Hoyle, from the Road Safety Team, said: “We all have a part to play in uncovering modern slavery and this multi-agency operation is just one in a series of proactive measures we are taking to target perpetrators and safeguard victims when they have been identified.

“We had a very productive morning and all the partners involved are confident we are making positive strides in bringing modern slavery out of the shadows.”

Modern slavery is the illegal exploitation of people for personal or commercial gain. It covers a wide range of abuse and exploitation including sexual exploitation, domestic servitude, forced labour, criminal exploitation and organ harvesting.

Victims of modern slavery can be any age, gender, nationality and ethnicity. They are tricked or threatened into work and may feel unable to leave or report the crime through fear or intimidation. They may not recognise themselves as a victim.

To report a suspicion or seek advice you can contact the Modern Slavery Helpline confidentially on 08000 121 700. This is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

You can report modern slavery online to North Yorkshire Police or call officers on 101 to report an incident.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report on the website.

Always call 999 if there is a crime in action or immediate threat to life.