North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a large quantity of vapes were taken from warehouse in Swordfish Way, Sherburn in Elmet, at around midnight on August 2, 2023.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The commercial burglary involved several people breaking into the premises before making off with the goods in a Luton-style van and smaller hatchback car.

"Extensive enquiries have been carried out into the incident, including a trawl of CCTV in the area and a detailed forensic examination of the crime scene.

"To assist the investigation, officers are appealing for information about the movements of the van and car involved in the incident."

If you can help, please email james.wilson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for James Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230143849 when providing information to officers.