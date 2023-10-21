North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman aged in her 40s was assaulted by another woman on the bus.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened on the First Bus travelling from Leeds Bradford Airport to York Bus Station on the A64 before Copmanthorpe at around 10.55pm on Tuesday October 10, 2023.

"The victim reported that she was pushed by the unknown woman as she was closing a window on the bus.

"Witnesses to the incident have been asked to come forward to the police."

If you can help, please email meghan.crossland@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Meghan Crossland.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192878 when passing on any information.