Part of a derelict hotel in North Yorkshire collapsed after it was hit by strong winds and heavy rain during Storm Babet, the fire service has confirmed.
The Marine Residence hotel in Belmond Road, Scarborough, was hit by the storm earlier today (Friday, October 20).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says officers were first called to the scene shortly before 1.15pm after reports that the building was in a "dangerous position".
A service spokesperson said officers worked to ensure the building was kept safe.
According to the Local Democracy Service, North Yorkshire Council plans to demolish the hotel which has been deemed unsafe after a fire ripped through the derelict building in July.
As The Press reported at the time, 50 firefighters tackled the blaze through the night on Sunday, July 16.
No casualties were reported after the fire.
The hotel has been closed since 2020.
