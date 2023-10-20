EMERGENCY crews have been called in after two crashes in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.37am today (October 20) to Sir Johns Lane in Sherburn in Elmet after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Tadcaster assisted police with scene safety of a single vehicle road traffic collision, involving a Mercedes.
"One occupant was out on arrival of crews, and uninjured. Crews used a winch to move the vehicle to a place of safety."
Subsequently the service was called to another crash at 11.44am in New Road, Stapleton near Selby after reports of a single vehicle crash, where a woman driver in her 20s was trapped in a Ford Fiesta.
A spokesperson said: "The woman was walked to safety by ambulance crews following a medical assessment. Crews carried out first aid."
