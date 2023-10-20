North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.37am today (October 20) to Sir Johns Lane in Sherburn in Elmet after reports of a crash.

Read next:

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Tadcaster assisted police with scene safety of a single vehicle road traffic collision, involving a Mercedes.

"One occupant was out on arrival of crews, and uninjured. Crews used a winch to move the vehicle to a place of safety."

Subsequently the service was called to another crash at 11.44am in New Road, Stapleton near Selby after reports of a single vehicle crash, where a woman driver in her 20s was trapped in a Ford Fiesta.

A spokesperson said: "The woman was walked to safety by ambulance crews following a medical assessment. Crews carried out first aid."