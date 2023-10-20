EMERGENCY services were called to rescue a boat stranded in rising water levels during Storm Babet today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from York responded to reports of a stranded boat, without power, on the river in rising water levels near Maple Grove in York at around 3pm today (October 20).
A fire service spokesperson said: "York Rescue Boat assisted the boat by towing it to a safe location.
"The York crew and boat stood by to provide safety."
