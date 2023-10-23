Kirsty Robson, 22, was appearing at York Crown Court for sentence for a string of violent and violence-related offences at York medical facilities and against her neighbour.

She was also appearing for sentence for assaulting a prison officer at Low Newton Prison for Women where she was remanded in custody at an earlier stage of the case.

York Crown Court heard she has been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder and has spent several periods in Foss Park Hospital and other psychiatric hospitals.

Judge Morris said: “These courts are increasingly having to deal with people who have severe or medium mental problems.”

He told Robson: “What you did was very distressing to all the victims. I hope they understand where I am coming from.”

Earlier he had said that if she had not been mentally ill, he would have jailed Robson.

“She clearly has real problems which I have to take into account when sentencing. I am going to try and help her in order to try and stop that from happening again," he said.

“I am not in the business of locking up mentally ill people."

He gave her a three-year community order, the longest possible, with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities.

Robson, of north York, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting emergency workers, three of criminal damage and one each of assaulting a neighbour and sending a malicious communication.

Kelly Clarke, prosecuting, said Robson hit two nurses at Foss Park Hospital on November 18, 2022. She had just been released after being sectioned at the psychiatric unit and was angry that they couldn’t arrange accommodation for her.

She hit one in the face in an unprovoked attack and was prevented from attacking another by other staff.

Both nurses in personal statement said they shouldn’t be assaulted at work. The first said she was overwhelmed by what happened, the second that she had felt threatened before she was punched.

On June 4, 2023, Robson woke a neighbour at 1am with loud banging as she damaged a gate. The next morning she smashed the neighbour’s windows and hit the neighbour.

Later the same month, she phoned for an ambulance, complaining of stomach pain and being mentally unwell.

She threatened to knife hospital staff if she didn’t get help. The operator took the threat seriously and sent police to arrest her.

In a separate occasion, she punched a member of staff at Huntington House community mental health centre at Monks Cross when told a doctor she wanted to meet had yet to arrive.

Her solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said Robson is currently working well with the community mental health team and her mental health was “stable”.