Police in York have announced a crackdown on business crime.
They have joined partners across North Yorkshire to support a national week of action to tackle the crimes.
In York officers are working with the York Bid and other agencies on joint patrols in the city centre to engage with businesses about issues including shop theft and violence towards staff.
North Yorkshire Police says a community resolution order was handed to two people following a shop theft during one of the patrols.
A force spokesperson said the team was also successful at reuniting a bag with its owner after it was stolen in a shop. They say enquires are continuing to identify the suspects.
The spokesperson added that advice was given to business owners and security staff.
Inspector Sam Knott from the York Inner Policing Team said: “Although York remains one of the safest cities in the country and crime levels are low, we must not become complacent.
“Working closely with our key partners we engaged with local businesses to provide an opportunity for them to tell us about the issues they are experiencing.
“I encourage anyone with concerns to approach us when you see us patrolling or contact us via the North Yorkshire Police website or 101.”
