The Betfred Women’s Super League (BWSL) Leaders’ Shield winners and triumphant Grand Finalists staged their parade with the assistance of City Cruises, starting in front of York City Rowing Club near Lendal Bridge.

Coach Lindsay Anfield said: “It was an amazing event, something none of us have done before that we’ll remember forever.

“We’re really grateful to City Cruises York and the club for making it happen.

“We’re so proud and happy that we’ve achieved so much for the city this year and we’re hopeful that we can do it again and even more next year!

“It was so incredible to see so many people on the riverbank waving at us, cheering for us, people in their apartment windows waving and cheering us on!

“It was such a spectacular evening.”

Fans lined parts of the river bank to witness the victory parade (Image: Sheridan Hunt)

In addition to the team’s trophy haul, Lindsay Anfield was also rewarded with the BWSL Coach of the Year, and captain Sinead Peach with the Woman of Steel after her exploits.