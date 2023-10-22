A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.

The level crossing in York Road, Strensall, will be closed on Sunday, October 29 night from 11.30pm to 6am the next day.

Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Princess Road, Moor Lane, Ox Carr Lane.