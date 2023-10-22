A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in York Road, Strensall, will be closed on Sunday, October 29 night from 11.30pm to 6am the next day.
Read next:
- 'This is the most exciting thing to happen in a long time' - new York Netflix drama
- Warning to drivers as part of major city centre road set to close in York
- Top York attraction to remain partly closed as Halloween event cancelled
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via Princess Road, Moor Lane, Ox Carr Lane.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article