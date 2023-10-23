The amount is more than double the sum Liverpool made in the same period and comes as business leaders in York call for a change to how parking is priced in the city.

Data released by the UK Government's Department of Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities details how much profit each local authority in England made from parking from the financial year April 2022 to March 2023 by combing the money made from parking charges and fines.

The data shows that York’s profit is £3,952,000 more than Liverpool, which made a total profit of £3,183,000.

According to the 2021 Census, Liverpool had a population of 486,100 and York 202,800. The North-West city also welcomed more tourists. Liverpool City Council reported that 31,500,000 people visited the city in 2022 compared to York which has 8,900,000 visitors each year, according to Make it York.

Outside of London, York was the 10th highest area in England for profit received from parking charges and fines.

Different approach needed for parking in York, say high street bosses

David Skaith, chair of York High Street Forum, said parking charges contributed to people being “put off” from visiting York but that it was part of a wider issue with infrastructure in the city.

He said this included “congestion and difficulty in travelling, the lack of buses further afield and almost non-existent cycling infrastructure”.

“I have always sympathised with the council needing to make money from parking as we know the Conservative government has pulled millions of pounds from local councils over the years,” Mr Skaith said.

David Skaith, chair of the York High Street Forum (Image: Supplied)

“Without this income of cash, I’m not sure how we’d expect the council to operate key services.”

Mr Skaith, who owns Winstons of York independent clothing retailer, explained how he felt a different model was needed for parking in the city which is more affordable for locals.

“We are incredibly lucky to have so many people wanting to come here and support our local economy, but we must make it easier for them,” he said.

“It needs to be more affordable for locals to travel, looking at a system like in Manchester where fees are capped at a much lower rate to incentivise people to use them more and looking at the times in which buses run.

“York city centre is a much different place now compared to 10-plus years ago. Buses need to run later so people can enjoy evening entertainment but also for staff to be able to get to and from work easier.

“I know of staff members of businesses in York who get taxis in and out each day as buses are unavailable or unreliable, this is a huge cost to them.”

He urged the council to consider using “dynamic pricing” for car parks, with cheaper parking fees during quieter times of the week and year.

Phil Pinder, vice-chair York High Street Forum and co owner of The Potions Cauldron (Image: Dylan Connell)

Phil Pinder, vice-chair of York High Street Forum, agreed and said the current model may see people not visiting the city.

“I think the council have to stop seeing motorists as cash cows, and particularly local users,” he said.

Read next:

“To park from 5pm-7pm in an evening when the car parks are relatively under used now costs around £7 (£3 for 5-6pm and £4 for 6-7pm), this is huge cost and only puts people off using the city centre when they can visit restaurants on the outskirts and benefit from free parking,” Mr Pinder, who co owns The Potions Cauldron in Shambles, continued.

“The problem is not how much they (City of York Council) generate from parking, but how they apply the charges.”

City of York Council owns Bishopthorpe Road car park, Bootham Row car park, Castle car park, Coppergate Centre car park, East Parade car park, Esplanade car park, Foss Bank car park, Marygate car park, Monk Bar car park, Nunnery Lane car park, Rowntree Park car park, St George’s Field car park, St George’s Field coach park, Union Terrace car park and Union Terrace coach park.

The Press has approached City of York Council for comment and will publish its response when received.