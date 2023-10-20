Vital York Limited, who are located in Huntington, York, are inviting staff from primary and secondary schools to spend a day with them on Wednesday, October 25 at their Vital.etc event at York Racecourse.

This will be the company’s sixth conference and the first since the pandemic.

The keynote speaker, Alice Keeler, who is coming over from America to speak at the conference, will take delegates into ‘The Classroom of the Future’. Not only is Alice an education technology guru, she is also a mum of five, high school math teacher, author, trainer, Google Certified Innovator, Microsoft Innovative Educator and prolific tweeter.

In addition to her keynote presentation, ‘Paperless is not a Pedagogy’, Alice will deliver sessions at Vital.etc on ‘The AI Teacher’ and ‘Taking students further with AI’.

On the day, delegates can also find out about Esports in Education, Coding in the Curriculum, Using Adobe Express to Champion Creativity and Inclusive Digital Learning Experiences for Real-world Skills.

Managing director, Steve Pattison said: “We’re passionate about what we do and we work closely with our school and multi-academy trust partners to find the best solutions for them. We’re always looking for new and inventive ways to get the best results from using technology in the classroom, but our Vital.etc event will go a step further this year and show delegates what the classroom of the future could look like. We want delegates to leave us feeling inspired by the possibilities and opportunities that embracing education technology can present.”

Steve Pattison

This free event is for headteachers, teachers, teaching assistants, school business managers, school IT managers, IT leads and colleagues from multi-academy trusts. You don't have to be a current client of Vital’s to register.

Full details and booking information can be found online at vitalyork.com/vitaletc-2023/