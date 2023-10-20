A POPULAR York museum which was forced to partially close after collapse-risk concrete was discovered in parts of its roof, has had to cancel a Halloween event.
As The Press reported last month, York Museums Trust confirmed that the north side of York Castle Museum, which houses Kirkgate, the Period Rooms and Shaping the Body has RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in the roofing.
In a statement today (October 20) the trust has said a survey has identified the need for 'mitigating work' in some areas which will need to be undertaken over the coming weeks.
They said: "To ensure that we offer a safe and enjoyable space for our visitors and staff, the Female Prison side of the museum will remain closed until remedial work has been completed.
"The unaffected parts of the museum, including the original Prison Cells that once held notorious highwayman Dick Turpin, outdoor spaces, the swinging Sixties Gallery and the compelling First World War Gallery remain open.
"The café and shop are also open as usual. A reduced rate entry is on offer.
"Sadly, this means that the Ghost Count will be cancelled, which was scheduled to take place between October 28 and November 5. We will be in contact with anyone who has pre-booked a ticket to the After-Hours Ghost Count event on Friday, November 3 or who has pre-booked a daytime ticket over half-term. The Debtor’s Prison After-Hours Ghost Tour is unaffected and is currently fully booked.
"We will be offering a half term programme for families in our other spaces, details of which will be published shortly."
RAAC forced the closure of school buildings across the country after it was discovered on numerous sites across the UK.
