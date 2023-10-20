BAFTA-nominated actress Haydn Gwynne, known for her roles in Drop the Dead Donkey and The Windsors, has died aged 66.
In a statement, her representatives confirmed the news "following her recent diagnosis with cancer."
They said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.
“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”
⭐ R.I.P. HAYDN GWYNNE (1957-2023) ⭐— Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) October 20, 2023
Absolutely devastating 💔 X x x pic.twitter.com/dPCymcxfiY
Haydn was due to return to the West End last month but pulled out when she was diagnosed with cancer, reports the BBC.
In Billy Elliot the Musical on stage, she played Billy's dance teacher in the West End and on Broadway, which led to her being nominated for a Tony Award.
Haydn also had other theatre roles such as playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Audience.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here