In a statement, her representatives confirmed the news "following her recent diagnosis with cancer."

They said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

⭐ R.I.P. HAYDN GWYNNE (1957-2023) ⭐



Absolutely devastating 💔 X x x pic.twitter.com/dPCymcxfiY — Theatre Fan (@ShaunTossell) October 20, 2023

Haydn was due to return to the West End last month but pulled out when she was diagnosed with cancer, reports the BBC.

In Billy Elliot the Musical on stage, she played Billy's dance teacher in the West End and on Broadway, which led to her being nominated for a Tony Award.

Haydn also had other theatre roles such as playing Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Audience.