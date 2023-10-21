WLD Textiles was established in 1967 and celebrated its 56th birthday in July this year. They have been in the same property in Lansdowne Terrace off Lawrence Street since 1970, but in Spring next year the firm will be saying farewell to the site as the showroom closes for the final time.

The company was set up by William Lewyn Dodd hence (WLD) and started out life supplying retail DIY shops in and around Yorkshire with curtain tracks and accessories.

Founder William Dodd (Image: Supplied)

In 1995 William died and his son Keith became a partner with his mum, William's wife, Christine, and in 2004 Graham, who is William's grandson, joined the business and helped to build up the DIY, curtain poles and furniture division.

Keith retired earlier this year and Graham, now runs the business with Christine helping out every day where she can. Hilary, Keith's wife, also helps run the business mainly doing the accounts.

Graham Dodd, Keith Dodd, and his daughter, Jennifer pictured with Christine and William Dodd (Image: Supplied)

Graham said: "It's going to be very emotional when it happens, my dad has worked here all his life and my grandma has been here since it started.

"The business has expanded and changed so much over the years it now has a trade counter and has a wider range of customers including letting agents, landlords, hotels, tradesmen and some of the same independents we have been supplying for the last 40 years.

"I run the operation with Rob Hurrell helping me, but because the nature of the business has changed, we need to be out and about a lot supplying landlords so the new set-up should suit everyone.

"Once the building goes we will continue to trade as WLD, but with a very different business in the way that we will no longer have a showroom and do our main business of supplying beds, mattresses and furniture online and through our trusted letting agents and landlords that we have supplied for over 15 years."

William, Christine and Keith on holiday 1975 (Image: Supplied)

Graham and Robert Hurrell will continue to run WLD from a new unit elsewhere in the city and, once the site closes in March or April next year, work will begin to build a terrace of eight ‘upside down’ houses on the site.

Prior to the building being WLD it was Forster Coverdale drinks factory.

The building when it was Forster Coverdale drinks factory (Image: Supplied)

As The Press reported back in 2019, plans have been submitted for the family homes to be constructed off Lawrence Street, on the site currently occupied by WLD Textiles at the end of Lansdowne Terrace.

The design of the houses puts the living rooms on the first floor, looking out on to garden decks.

Bedrooms would be on the ground floor and parking spaces hidden underneath the gardens. Each would have two parking spaces.

The ‘upside down’ homes will see gardens built on decking above parking bays (Image: Planning documents)