Scareoween will be set inside Sewerby Hall and Gardens. This brand-new experience for brave families, friends and those who dare to enter will combine live performers and special effects to immerse guests in a walk -through living ghost story.

The production is designed and produced by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, Europe’s biggest scare entertainment company, who have produced similar experiences around the world.

Jason Karl, creative director of AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment said: “Guests can expect an immersive story, live scare actors, lighting and sound which will transform the hall into a ghostly adventure."

Inspired by local history, Scareoween will present a fictitious story set in the Victorian heyday of Spiritualism and the supernatural.

Guests will enter the experience in a small group to explore the darkened interiors of the hall and encounter a hoard of characters and scares as the story comes to life

Scareoween will take place nightly between Thursday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 31 from 6pm.

There will be 40 tickets available every 20 minutes, with 12 sessions a night. Sessions will run from 6pm every 20 minutes.

The event is suitable for those aged 10 and over. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost £15 per person online on the Sewerby Hall website.