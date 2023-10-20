The award-winning food retailer, is bringing forward proposals for a food store in Commercial Street.

The proposed site is a brownfield location identified for redevelopment within both the adopted Local Plan and draft Neighbourhood Plan for the area.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: "We're delighted to announce our plans for a new food store at this site on Commercial Street, in Norton.

"The site is located within a bustling, successful local retail centre, and we want our new store to improve the local retail offer for residents, especially with the provision of low-cost, high-quality products.

"Recently used as a temporary car park, the site is ideally located to help generate linked trips with the wider centre and contribute to local economic growth.

"With the nearest Aldi store located around 16 miles away, Aldi is aware that many residents currently travel further afield to access our low-cost, high-quality products. A new store at this site would provide the local community access to an award-winning range and improve the local retail offering."

Aldi will be displaying its vision for a new food store via a virtual consultation, running from Friday 20 October to Friday 3 November. Residents can find details about the plans at www.aldiconsultationonline.co.uk/Norton, and use the online feedback form to have their say."

In addition, Aldi will be hosting a public exhibition at Norton Hive Library, on Thursday 26 October, from 3pm to 7pm. Local residents are invited to drop in, learn more about the proposals, and speak to members of the project team.

Aldi will be issuing a newsletter to around 2,000 properties in the local area to inform them of the consultation details.

"We’re looking forward to meeting residents in person, at Norton Hive Library and encourage all those interested in our plans to attend.

“For those unable to attend our exhibition event, we encourage them to view the virtual exhibition and let us know what they think about our proposals."

Aldi is aiming to submit an application to North Yorkshire Council by the end of the year, following its extensive community consultation process.

The spokesperson added: "Aldi is enthusiastic about the benefits that regenerating this site will bring to the area, and the opportunity to provide greater access to Aldi’s award-winning range of products."