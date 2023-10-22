Skylights, made up of four friends from York, made their way up to Aberdeen for a special show at the Beach Ballroom.

The band have a strong following in the Scottish city after they appeared on Sky's Soccer AM around four years ago, when they were encouraged to perform in The Granite City as they were told the locals would love their music.

Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: "Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom, 1,000 people singing their hearts out. I can't put into words how it feels and how much we appreciate the support. What a night.

The band performed to an 'electric' atmosphere (Image: Supplied)

"It all started four years ago when we appeared on Soccer AM. After we'd been on the show, an Aberdonian by the name of Jim Fraser got in touch on Twitter, he said Aberdeen would love our sound.

"After a few weeks, Jim had spread the word and legends from the Aberdeen Football Club cup winners cup team started to follow us, along with staff and current players.

"We knew we had to get a gig booked, so we hired out Drummonds, a 300-capacity venue. Within days it had sold out and needed to be upgraded to Unit 51.

"After three shows, it was time to play the famous Aberdeen, Beach Ballroom, a beautiful venue with a sprung dance floor made famous by the Beatles many years ago.

The Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen was full of supportive fans (Image: Supplied)

"The atmosphere on the night was electric, it was a privilege to play to the Aberdonian crowd, they knew every word and sang their hearts out. It was a magic night in The Granite City."

On the back of their excellent support from the Aberdeen crowds, Skylights wrote the song 'Outlaw', which incorporates the famous Aberdeen football chant called 'Stand Free'.

The tune hit number two in the iTunes charts and to the band's amazement, Aberdeen FC used it as the players walk out song to their games.

"Hearing it played out on European nights at the Pittodrie Stadium makes us very proud," Turnbull added.

Skylights pictured in front of the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen before their show (Image: Supplied)

In September, Skylights performed their first ever show at the LNER Community Stadium in York ahead of York RLFC's clash with Batley Bulldogs.

The band’s ‘What You Are’ album reached the top 25 in the UK’s Official Album Vinyl Chart last year.

Earlier this year, the band were also on the bill with fellow York-based band Shed Seven for their show at Millenium Square in Leeds.

Skylights will round off 2023 with gigs at the Academy 3 in Manchester on November 10, the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough on November 11 and at Victoria Hall in Keighley on December 22.