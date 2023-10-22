Sean Beard, 31, of The Reeves, Acomb, was among defendants who appeared recently before York Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a criminal behaviour order by being in Gale Lane and Tudor Road. The order bans him from a large part of Acomb. He also admitted theft of cash and a glasses case from a car in Askham Croft, theft of work tools and watches from a vehicle in Tudor Road.

He is now serving a total of 46 weeks behind bars, consisting of 16 weeks for his most recent offences consecutive to a separate 30-week sentence.

John McLatchie, 47, of Peasy Hill, Malton, was made subject to a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 25 days’ rehabilitative activities after he admitted two thefts each from Costcutter and Tesco in Norton and failure to comply with a community order imposed for assaulting a man and a woman and failure to attend court. He must pay £188.53 compensation.

Arran Limbert, 26, of Church Street, Easingwold, was banned from driving for three years and six months after he pleaded guilty to failure to take a breathalyser test in Queens Staith Road, York, when he was suspected of drink driving.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitative activities and must wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 90 days. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.