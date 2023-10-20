City of York Council says part of Tower Street in York is set to close between its junctions with The Castle and the Eye Of York near Clifford's Tower and Paragon Street close to York Barbican for road repairs from 8am on Monday, October 30 and 5pm on Friday, November 24.

Read next:

A council spokesperson said: "It is envisaged that all full eastbound and westbound lane closures will only take place between 9pm and 5am each night when necessary.

"An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period via York Inner Ring Road and traffic signs and barriers will indicate the extent of the closures."

The work comes hot on the heels of a recent closure in nearby Bishopthorpe Road which had been closed between its junctions with Vine Street and Ebor Street, but has now reopened.

Meanwhile Kent Street is still closed near the Barbican. The road closed on Monday, August 7 between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8, but the work is over-running and City of York Council now says the road will be closed until Sunday, November 19.

The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.

Meanwhile, across the city, there are delays to the £6.4 million scheme to improve Tadcaster Road, which was due to be completed last month (September), and will now be finished at the end of February 2024.

As The Press reported yesterday, Cllr Stephen Fenton, ward councillor for Dringhouses and Woodthorpe, said the delay has been “obvious for some time”.

“I was told a few weeks ago that the works would not be completed until the end of January, so it’s disappointing to now find out that there will be a further month’s delay,” he told The Press.

“In addition to the drainage works, the original scheme included a number of improvements designed to benefit cyclists, pedestrians and bus users,” he said.

“I am concerned that some of these may be scaled back or dropped altogether to keep within budget.

“I learned earlier this month that a plan to relocate a street light to improve safety at a junction on Tadcaster Road had been dropped on cost grounds, and in response I asked council officers for information on the likely revised scope of the scheme. I hope to receive this information as soon as possible.”