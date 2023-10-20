City of York Council says the ongoing work in Goodramgate, which has seen part of the street close, will continue until Saturday, October 28, at 7pm.

The street has been closed between its junctions with Deangate and King’s Square since Monday, August 14.

It was originally due to reopen at the end of September but the council later announced that due to contractors having to work around complex, existing underground pipes and cables the work would be delayed.

The work was planned to be completed tomorrow but today (Friday, October 20) the council confirmed that was no longer the case.

A council spokesperson said the delay is to allow the works to be carried out safely.

They said the section of the road will be closed between 10.30am and 7pm each day during the works period and vehicle access will be reinstated between 7pm and 10.30am each night.

A diversion is in place for divers during the work.

The council previously apologised for the disruption to the work in Goodramgate and said businesses were being kept updated.