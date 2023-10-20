A tree has come down in Strensall Road, causing a closure.

City of York Council tweeted: "Strensall Road is currently closed near the junction with Towthorpe Road.

"Please avoid the area if possible and plan an alternative route."

A power line has also fallen into the road near Strensall Barracks, causing disruption in the area.

The York Pullman Bus Company said: "Due to a power line falling in the road near Strensall Barracks delays may occur to our Huntington buses, we ask that you remain at your stops we will make sure we cover all pick ups."

Another tree has fallen on The Nooking - and the 31X service from Reliance Buses is stuck in the area.

The bus firm shared this news on Twitter: "Due to a fallen tree on The Nooking, service 31X (7.55am Easingwold to Kirkbymoorside) is currently stuck.

"The local farmer is removing the trees as we speak so the service will depart again shortly. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

First York's services have also been hit by the storm disruption, with services 5 and 5A unable to reach Strensall.

Northern Powergrid has reported a power cut hitting 40 properties in the Huntington area.

The Met Office said heavy rain is expected in York all day today, with winds reaching up to 42mph at around 3pm. A yellow warning for rain is in place in the city throughout the day and into tomorrow morning (October 21).