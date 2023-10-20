UPDATE 10AM: The A59 between Harrogate and Skipton has reopened after an earlier crash.
EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash that’s closed a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton.
The road is currently closed at Kettlesing head.
Motorists who are travelling between Harrogate and Skipton are advised to find an alternative route.
