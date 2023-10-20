North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.32pm last night to Strensall in York after a call from North Yorkshire Police.

A service spokesman said: “Huntington crew attended following a report from police of smoke issuing from a vehicle.

”On arrival, the crew confirmed this to be a single vehicle road traffic collision.

”Crews assisted police in attempting to locate the occupant of the vehicle, using a thermal image camera.

”Crew also made vehicle safe using small tools.”