North Yorkshire Police say Keira was last seen at her home in York at 4.15pm on Wednesday (October 18), and it's possible that she may have travelled to either Humberside or Lancashire.

Keira is described as white, of a slim build about 5'ft tall with long blond hair, blue eyes, and thought to be wearing a black body suit with short sleeves, a black jacket with long sleeves, light blue jeans and black trainers with gold heels.

A police spokesman said: “If you have seen Keira recently please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where she is now. If you can, please quote reference 12230198417 when doing so.

“Keira - if you see this message, please let someone know where you are, we just want to make sure that you are safe.”