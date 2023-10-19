Two fire crews were called to the scene in Birstwith, near Harrogate, shortly before 12.30pm.

A service spokesperson said a flour drying unit was on fire inside the mill measuring 50m by 20m.

They said: “The fire caused 30 per cent fire damage and 50 per cent smoke damage to the drying unit only.

“The cause of the fire was overheating product in the dryer.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, a triple extension ladder and small tools to deal with the incident.”