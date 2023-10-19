Locations on the River Ouse feature in Bodies, a new eight-part drama series starring Stephen Graham that airs today (October 19).

City Cruises York which operates tours on the River Ouse, features in episode six, The World is Yours.

A scene from episode six of Bodies (Image: Supplied)

Filming took place back in October last year York.

Chris Pegg, commercial and marketing manager at City Cruises, said: "Working with Netflix on their latest production ‘Bodies’ was an absolute thrill for City Cruises.

"It's not just a significant moment for our team but also a captivating opportunity to showcase the beauty of our cruises to a global audience.

"This collaboration is undoubtedly one of the most exciting things to happen for us in a long time.”

Bodies is an adaptation of the late Si Spencer’s graphic novel from 2015, and the series is dedicated to his memory.

It follows four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder.

It also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas and Amaka Okafor.

Bodies stars Stephen Graham (Image: Newsquest)