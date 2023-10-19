YORK is set to take centre stage in a new Netflix drama.
Locations on the River Ouse feature in Bodies, a new eight-part drama series starring Stephen Graham that airs today (October 19).
City Cruises York which operates tours on the River Ouse, features in episode six, The World is Yours.
Read next:
- Major discount retailer opens new store in York
- Warning to people looking to buy dogs in York after puppy nearly dies
- Head at York school where entire governing body resigned set to retire
Filming took place back in October last year York.
Chris Pegg, commercial and marketing manager at City Cruises, said: "Working with Netflix on their latest production ‘Bodies’ was an absolute thrill for City Cruises.
"It's not just a significant moment for our team but also a captivating opportunity to showcase the beauty of our cruises to a global audience.
"This collaboration is undoubtedly one of the most exciting things to happen for us in a long time.”
Bodies is an adaptation of the late Si Spencer’s graphic novel from 2015, and the series is dedicated to his memory.
It follows four detectives in four different time periods of London find themselves investigating the same murder.
It also stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas and Amaka Okafor.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here