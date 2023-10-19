North Yorkshire Police officers in York have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault that occurred in the city.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "A man was seriously injured after being violently assaulted in Clifford Street at approximately 2am on Saturday August 26.

"This unprovoked attack resulted in the victim’s jaw being broken, which requires corrective surgery.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as he may have information that will help the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to email gemma.illidge@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Gemma Illidge.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230161304 when passing on information.