It is estimated 35 per cent of Hamas rockets fall short and often into residential neighbourhoods; but this is invariably hushed up by a ruthless organisation which has a stranglehold on Gaza and rules with brutal oppression.

Hamas deliberately targets Israeli civilians and has no qualms about murder, torture, rape and kidnap. All ages and both sexes are attacked. Children are sought out for slaughter to prevent them becoming adults in the only Jewish state in the world.

And as we have seen Hamas boast of their cruelty by posting videos of their atrocities on line. Their evil knows no bounds.

By comparison, the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) do not specifically target civilians and use precision strikes to minimise civilian casualties as much as possible.

But the BBC will go out of its way to portray the only genuine democracy in the Middle East trying to protect itself as an aggressor, while terrorists intent on massacre are somehow the victims. The BBC will not even use the term terrorism.

If the BBC cannot, or will not, observe the principles of its charter then it needs to be scrapped.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

... A RECENT report from the BBC absurdly misrepresented the protests around Britain at the weekend.

The report mentioned a visit to a Jewish school in London by Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, but then added, "The visit followed several demonstrations across Britain during which people voiced their backing for Hamas."

This is from a corporation that has a Disinformation Department!

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, who organise these events, do not support Hamas.

In other reports, Reuters for example, the protests were described as "pro-Palestinian".

There's plenty of podcasts covering last weekends demonstrations, including one from "Not the Andrew Marr Show" (nothing to do with Andrew Marr).

Not one person interviewed for these podcasts declared any support for Hamas. (Owen Jones has done a great podcast covering this issue.)

Most of the attendees at the protests supported peace.

I believe the people of Israel and Palestine should share the land and wealth of the region, yet I'm anxious making this statement in case I'm labelled with some horrendous pejorative term.

In general, the BBC's Disinformation Department needs some self introspection.

Louis Shawcross,

Inns Court,

Hillsborough,

Co. Down,

N Ireland

---

Good to have bollards in place - just in case

ON January 31, 1983 a law was introduced to make the using of seat belts compulsory on all front seat passengers in motor vehicles, and in that same year it was recorded a reduction of 29 per cent in fatalities.

Over the years I've always abided by the law and worn my seat belt and fortunately never been in a situation where it's been needed.

It's the same with the newly installed bollards in York.

Hopefully they'll never be tested, but if they are it's good to have them in place.

Fair enough it won't stop a determined person with a rucksack, a knife, a gun or even a jester with a balloon on a ninny stick.

But it doesn't mean we shouldn't take every precaution in making prepared for a possible terrorist attack.

Only time will tell if the deterrent is successful and I hope for everyone's sake that the bollards are never put to the test

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street

Monkgate,

York