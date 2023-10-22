Georgina Challen Crossan, 25, moved from Newcastle to set up home in the same part of York as the man during 18 months when she behaved “weirdly” and made unwanted contact online and by letter, said Komal Khaira, prosecuting.

She tried to get the man to kiss her in public, asked others to take pictures of them that he didn’t want taking and posted a photo montage with serious false allegations about him without his knowledge on social media - before going to his home and shouting outside it in the early morning.

“I felt violated by the contents of the post,” the man said in a personal statement. “I felt a heavy sense of powerlessness.

“The actions of the defendant were completely unpredictable. Anything could have happened that morning or in the next four days.”

He had been unable to sleep or eat properly because of Crossan’s actions and was constantly looking over his shoulder especially when approaching his home.

“I have never been more physically or mentally exhausted,” he said. “No-one should be made to feel unsafe, anxious and insecure in their home, a place for relaxation and enjoyment.”

He said York was a small city and it was “almost impossible not to bump” into someone living in the same area.

Elizabeth Aisbitt, for Crossan, said that the stalking had its roots in the mental health difficulties the defendant had had since she was 16, including post traumatic stress disorder caused by childhood trauma.

Crossan, of Priory Street, central York, pleaded guilty to stalking committed between January 1, 2022, and July 5, 2023.

York magistrates, after reading psychiatric and probation reports, said it was likely she would have been jailed had she not been mentally ill.

They gave her to a two-year community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered her to pay £250 compensation to the man and a £114 statutory surcharge.

She was made subject to a lifelong restraining order forbidding her from going near the man, contacting him by any means and from going to his home street or where he worked.

Ms Khaira said Crossan and the man had both been at the University of York. They did not have a physical relationship.

Ms Aisbitt said Crossan had spent periods as an in-patient in a psychiatric hospital. She had managed to improve her mental health sufficiently to study in York, but had returned to Newcastle for the 2020 lockdown where her mental health had deteriorated as memories of her childhood trauma revived.

She had moved back to York in an attempt to deal with that, but because community mental health services were stretched in both York and Newcastle, she had not had the support she had had in the past. She had sought private psychiatric help.