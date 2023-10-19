North Yorkshire Police says Jamie Banfield, 34, of Middlesbrough, is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened in the Whitby area in July 2023.

A force spokesperson said: “If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away, by dialling 101 and quoting reference number 12230126960.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."