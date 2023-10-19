Police have issued a photograph of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police says Jamie Banfield, 34, of Middlesbrough, is wanted in connection with a burglary that happened in the Whitby area in July 2023.
A force spokesperson said: “If you see him, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away, by dialling 101 and quoting reference number 12230126960.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article