North Yorkshire Police says three of the vehicles were reported stolen from locations across the city.

A force spokesperson said enquiries by police officers led them to an Audi car that was seen in Bradford yesterday (Wednesday, October 18).

The car was stopped and five occupants – four men aged in their 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

The three stolen vans have all since been recovered.

The spokesperson said: “We know how disruptive the theft of a vehicle can be to the victim.

“In this case, immediate enquiries have identified five suspects, who are in custody while our investigations continue.

“We’d urge all owners to continue to be vigilant around their vehicles, park them securely, and report any suspicious activity to the police straight away.”