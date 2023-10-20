Croft Circuit is one of the highlights of the British Touring Car Championships – set in the glorious North Yorkshire countryside, and only a stone’s throw from the historic railway town of Darlington.

Enjoying the thrill of a driving experience at Croft puts your loved one in the same seat as their heroes of the racing track, and with a full range of sport and single seater cars to choose from, you can select the package to suit.

Christmas is just around the corner, so get their heart racing with this unforgettable gift. Whether your favourite petrolhead’s car of choice is a Porsche Caymen, a Mini Cooper, or a Caterham Seven 270, Croft Circuit can cater for all of them.

Get their heart racing with a close-as-you-can-get Formula One experience. The Racing Car Experience, for only £190, demonstrates the exhilaration of what it is like to handle a single seater racing car, or a Porsche Cayman.

For the ultimate day out, why not show them how much you love them by choosing the triple (£225) – the Caterham & Racing Car Driving Experience – giving them thrill of being behind the wheel of three different, brilliant cars.

Known as 'The home of North East motorsport', Croft has more than two decades of knowhow in operating driving experiences, and is committed to providing the very best driving experiences for customers.

Whatever package you choose, the driver will get full briefing and instruction before taking control of the wheel.

And they’re never too young – even Lewis Hamilton raced this track in his early career. So treat your future driver to a gift they won’t forget – who knows where it might lead!

With the gift of a New Starter Driving Experience, at just £110, 13 to 17-year-olds will never forget this Christmas present!

Accompanied by a fully-qualified ARDS Instructor around the 2.1 mile track, they’ll learn the basic car control skills in the brilliant Mini Cooper, that will be invaluable when they come to apply for a driving licence.

Make this Christmas the most memorable with a Croft Circuit Driving Experience.

All driving experiences can be purchased as an open dated voucher, allowing the recipient to book a date convenient for them.

For more information on our driving experiences, as well as our latest deals, head to

www.croftcircuit.co.uk/experiences and book online now.