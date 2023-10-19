On Tuesday (October 17), North Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers had retrieved the body of a man from the water just off East Pier in Scarborough, after receiving a call from HM Coastguard at around 9.45am.

Since then, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to establish the man's identity and the circumstances around his death.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Following an identification process which has taken place today (October 19), his identity has now been confirmed. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"Police have also established that the man’s death was non-suspicious and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends."