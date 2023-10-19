That's the aim of the owners of The Waterfront cafe at York Marina at Naburn who have spent a small fortune on a take-your-breath-away glass extension at their riverside site.

Photos on their social media of the glass-fronted dining area at sunset are enough to make you pinch yourself and have a reality check: is this really York?

Richard Bleakley, whose family owns the marina and stylish cafe, said: "We want to make people feel like they are abroad - while at home!"

The huge glass conservatory has been in the planning for two years and has finally opened after months of delays due to struggles with component parts.

Inside the new conservatory at The Waterfront

It has been a complicated and international project, with materials coming from as far afield as Turkey and Poland as well as closer to home.

But the wait has been worth it, say Richard and cafe manager Tom Owen.

The conservatory also opens out on to a terrace with unrivalled and unspoilt views on to the Ouse - and sunset as night falls.

The Waterfront - which now can cater for more than 400 guests - has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

WATCH: Take a look at the stunning new conservatory and its amazing view

"This place used to be a cow shed," said Richard. "We first opened a small coffee shop that could sit 20 people, and sold just coffees, jacket potatoes and paninis."

Today, the menu is more extensive - and more imaginative, and is headed up by a York chef with some pedigree. Kenny Noble (ex of The Parsonage, The Blue Bicycle and Ate O'Clock) has been at the helm of The Waterfront's kitchen for the past five years.

---

READ MORE:

* FIRST LOOK: Inside Brancusi, sister to Partisan, Micklegate

* FIRST TASTE: York's new champagne and charcuterie bar in Coney Street

---

Kenny said: "We are a high-end cafe - we still do sandwiches, it is just that the presentation is different."

Kenny said his food was all about quality, and good value (for that read, generous portions) but also with a spot of surprise.

"We serve a mini fish and chips with our afternoon tea, as well as jelly in a little beer glass."

A quirky afternoon tea at The Waterfront

And the most popular dish? "The Fisherman's catch - a big sharing board with haddock goujons, scampi, smoked salmon, crayfish, avocado salsa and tartare sauce," said Kenny.

Vegans and vegetarians are well catered for too.

There is a full breakfast and lunch menu through the week and dinner is served on Friday and Saturday evenings too.

---

The Waterfront is open to the public 9am-4.30pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am til close Friday and Saturday. Find out more at: waterfront-cafe.co.uk

---

The Waterfront is making the most of its new space with a range of events. An Abba-themed evening for later this month has already sold out, but bookings are being taken for wine nights and for festive meals and parties too, all managed by events boss Amie Stone-Owen.

During the works, solar panels were placed on the building and are now generating at least half of the business's electricity, said Richard.

The refurb has had a big budget, but it is an investment in not only The Waterfront cafe, but York Marina too, he added. "The premise from day one has been to go all out. We want people to walk through the doors and go 'wow!'."