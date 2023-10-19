City of York Council says ongoing work in Tadcaster Road which started in January will not be finished until the end of February 2024.

The work, which is to create a safer and more attractive environment that supports and encourages more people to walk, cycle and use the bus, was initially due to be completed last month (September).

A council spokesperson today (Thursday, October 19) said the delay is due to a “number of challenges” faced by the construction team including archaeological excavations requiring teams to hand dig on-site, navigating uncharted utility mains services and preserving and working around tree roots, which they say have all required “significantly more time and cost”.

The spokesperson said: “Work has progressed well in a number of areas such as the installation of new drainage, which enables us to tackle substantial longstanding issues affecting highway drainage, and physical improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, including the installation of a cycle bypass, cycle lane and footway improvements.

Ongoing work in Tadcaster Road (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Although a significant amount of work has already been completed, elements of the scheme including the resurfacing, will take place later than originally planned.

“As with any major project, potential delays which are beyond our control can happen, and we’ve financial contingencies in place to address this.”

They said the project team and contractors are now putting in place a “range of measures to manage this situation and to ensure there is no overspend”.

The Tadcaster Road scheme is being funded and delivered by City of York Council in partnership with the Department for Transport (Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund: £5m) and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (Transforming Cities Fund : £1.4m).

The council says it will be writing to residents and holding a series of drop-in sessions to update residents, key stakeholders and businesses in the coming weeks to update them on this progress and next steps.

The drop-in sessions will be held at St Edward’s Church, Tadcaster Road, on the following dates:

Saturday, November 4, 12.30pm to 5pm, Hall meeting room

Saturday, November 11, 12.30pm to 5pm, Hall meeting room

Saturday, December 16, 12.30pm to 5pm, Hall meeting room

Sunday, January 7, 12.30pm to 5pm, Community Hall

For more information visit: https://www.york.gov.uk/TadcasterRoad