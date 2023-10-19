RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate, has had to cancel it's Autumn Garden Weekend which was set to start on Friday (October 20) and continue until Sunday (October 22) due to a forecast of extreme wind and rain accompanying Storm Babet.

An RHS spokesperson issued a statement following the announcement and said: "We are very sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this is likely to cause and we thank you for your understanding.

"Anyone who has booked tickets in advance and would now like to cancel, should please contact harlowcarrbookings@rhs.org.uk​ for a refund."

Harlow Carr is much-loved by visitors of all ages

The latest forecast shows yellow weather warnings, with rainfall set to persist until Saturday afternoon. Wind speeds in the forecast have increased since our last update.

Elsewhere, the Environment Agency have issued a warning and advice for dealing with the storm. Ben Lukey, flood duty manager, said: "Storm Babet and following weather systems mean significant inland flooding is likely across parts of the North East and Yorkshire from Thursday through to Saturday.

"Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, undertaking preparatory operational activity to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible.

"We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car. "

For further driving advice, Nick Powell, AA patrol of the year said: "As always in wet and windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles."