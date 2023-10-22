Celebrate the start of the festival season in style with the Carols by Candlelight event at the Swinton Estate near Ripon, all for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

Victoria Coltman, head of corporate partnerships at Martin House, said: “This will be such an incredible event and a really special way to start your Christmas celebrations.

“We’re so grateful to Swinton Estate for hosting this wonderful event for us.”

The event will take place on Thursday December 7 from 7pm and includes recitals by two choirs – the Yorkshire Decibelles and Yorkshire Voices – festive readings and a candlelit procession to the Christmas tree.

The event will be held on December 7 to kick off the festive season (Image: Martin House Children's Hospice)

There will also be a champagne reception sponsored by Pommery and be a gourmet three-course dinner at Samuel’s dining room.

Johanna Schachner, events manager at the Swinton Estate, said: "We are delighted that it is in aid of our charity partner for the past two years, Martin House, which provides an invaluable service for local families.”

There are only a limited number of tickets available to Carols by Candlelight. They cost £110 each and are available from the Martin House website.