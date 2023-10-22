The Golden Fleece and Black Swan Inn which are both situated in York featured alongside other spooky buildings, such as Ye Olde Salutation Inn in Nottingham.

York is well known as the most haunted city in the whole of Europe, and it’s easy to understand why.

The city was founded by Romans in 71 AD and its history does have a dark side from Viking invasions and the Norman Conquest to the Civil War.

As the nights get darker and Halloween is only weeks away, the restaurant booking management experts at Dojo have done some digging to find the most haunted UK pubs, using insight from Reddit, online reviews, and sightings from landlords themselves.

So, next time you are at one of these pubs for an after-work beverage or a catch-up with friends, pay attention to your surroundings…

This pub dates back to 1503 and has a rich history of being known to be the most haunted in the country, according to Reddit and local lore.

A common sighting is that of Canadian airman, Geoff Monroe, who died in 1945, with people having reported seeing his ghost in full uniform - unexplained footsteps have also been heard late at night in the hallways.

An additional 14 ghosts are believed to haunt the pub as well - it’s truly a favourite for regulars past and present.

Among those, there’s Lady Ann Peckett, often seen wandering the hallways and moving objects and one-eyed Jack, who as you may have guessed is missing an eye, dressed in a red coat uniform and holding a pistol, can also be found here.

There is also a grumpy older man in the bottom bar area (yet to reveal his name), and a young boy in the top bar.

In the cellar, it was even reported that multiple Roman soldiers in armour marched through the inn and into the wall.

The next time you’re in York, look out for the Golden Fleece hanging above the entrance doors.

On Tripadvisor, one person left this review: “Stayed in the lady peckett room Sunday night absolutely beautiful room,very comfortable and all amenities excellent.

“Heard spooky footsteps during the night to my delight....had visited on the Friday night and ended up staying to closing as we were having so much fun with the locals, bartenders and kitchen manager jake. Local ales excellent....as was there bourbon.”

What are the haunted tales behind the Black Swan Inn in York?





Located just a five-minute walk from the Golden Fleece in the historical city is another haunted pub.

The Black Swan was originally built in 1417 as a family home with it not becoming a pub until the 17th century - nonetheless, in its time it has managed to acquire quite a few interesting spirits.

One ghost, known to look similar to the famous Charlie Chaplin, paces the rooms as if he is waiting for someone.

Meanwhile, a young woman in a white dress, thought to be a jilted bride, enjoys gazing into the fireplace.

Another particular ghost is hard to identify - a pair of legs walking around the landlord's living area.

According to the Black Swan Inn, the pub said: “There are also several other ghosts who appear regularly.

“A small boy, known affectionately to the staff as Matthew, is frequently seen in the bar and passageway.

“He is dressed in Victorian style clothes and is reportedly a pickpocket, which might explain the disappearance of various items kept behind the bar.”

A rumoured highwayman, known locally as Jack, also appears regularly in the kitchen, dressed in riding boots and a long black cloak.

He can be heard singing along to Irish folk songs in the corner of the bar late at night.

On Tripadvisor, a customer posted this review: “We were told about this pub so tried it, best advice for a long time.

“Very olde world, big fire place,log fire, excellent choice of menu, the rabbit stew is delicious.

“The staff are really helpful and friendly, next time we go to York we will try and stay there, in the 4 poster bed. Got ghosts too!! Spent 2 lovely evenings there.”

A less frequent visitor is a large black cat wandering around the pub. This ghost causes confusion among staff and frequent customers alike as it bears a strong resemblance to Salem, the pub's resident feline.