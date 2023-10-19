The county's police force say the attack took place in Field Lane in Thorpe Willoughby, Selby at about 5.15pm on Saturday, October 7.

A Police spokesperson said: "Following an altercation with a cyclist, a woman driver of a blue Toyota Yaris was assaulted by a woman driver of a dark coloured Peugeot that was travelling behind.

"The driver of the Peugeot is described as a white female, of a medium build and about 5ft tall, either in her late thirties or early forties, with bleached blond hair and dark roots styled with half in a bun and the remaining hair worn loose to shoulder length. She was wearing a black and white spotted jumpsuit.

"Shortly after this incident an item was thrown at the rear window of the blue Toyota Yaris, which had turned onto Fox Road, causing it to crack.

"The cyclist is described as a white man around 16-years-old, about 5ft tall and of slim build, with dark brown hair styled with short back and sides and longer curls on top with a fresh complexion. riding a black BMX bike."

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or has information that could assist the investigation, should email thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Thomas Longhorn.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230190503 when passing on information.